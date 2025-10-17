Ja'Marr Chase Had Heartwarming Message for Joe Burrow After Return to Bengals' Sideline
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the sideline on Thursday night. It was the first time he was with the team during a game since suffering a grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2.
Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 33-31 to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their second place spot in the AFC North.
Ja'Marr Chase had a record-setting night, finishing with 16 catches on 23 targets—both are the most in Bengals history. He tallied 161 yards and one touchdown in the process.
Chase had a heartwarming message for Burrow after the much-needed win.
“I didn’t even know he was coming to the game," Chase said. "At the end of the game I told him, ‘I know you miss it, brother. We miss you.’ I know he’s out there and wants to be out there, but it was good seeing him again.”
Burrow is on track to return in December. He wore a boot on his left foot during Thursday's game.
"Anytime we see Joe walking around being Joe is a boost for the whole stadium," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday. "And he was great on the sidelines. He was doing a great job with the receivers, doing a great job with the quarterbacks. I wasn't listening to everything he was saying, but it was almost like another coach over there talking through some things. So again, he's that type of guy that's just gonna try to help everybody and glad to have him out there."
It's unclear if Burrow will continue to be on the sideline moving forward, but it certainly can't hurt to have him out there helping veteran quarterback Joe Flacco or anyone else that could benefit from his input.
The Bengals are 2-0 in the AFC North and 3-4 on the season. They play the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Paycor Stadium. A win would get them back to .500 and give them renewed hope that they can win with Burrow on the sideline.
-----
