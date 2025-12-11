Ravens Star Defender Gives Key To Slowing Down Ja'Marr Chase Entering Bengals Matchup

CINCINNATI — Kyle Hamilton is ready for his Ravens secondary to take its latest shot at stopping Ja'Marr Chase's dominance in this series.

Cincinnati battles the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET Sunday and could be without Tee Higgins for this matchup again, as was the case two weeks ago.

Chase still hauled in 10 of his 14 targets for 110 yards to bring his average production against Baltimore to a whopping 7.2 catches per game for 119.1 yards and 0.9 TDs.

The Ravens' star safety clearly hasn't found the cemented answer to stop Chase, but he tried to describe how to do it.

"They move [Ja’Marr Chase] around so much, and that's part of the reason why they have success; you never know where he's going to be at," Hamilton told the Baltimore media this week. "You try to scheme your offense and scheme your defense, or whatever it may be, so your best players can shine, and that's what they do very well. Not just him, just all the weapons they have on offense. I think a big part of stopping him is just knowing where he is and what they like to do in certain areas where he's at. Obviously, Joe [Burrow] is a heck of a quarterback and can get the ball wherever it needs to be and can make reads and not just force-feeding Ja’Marr, but letting everybody else eat.

"But it's a challenge that people who've had a problem with for the past – what is this, his fifth year in the league? It’s something like that. So, he's a good player, and they're a good offense, but I think we have a scheme, and I think effort a lot of the time makes up for mistakes just scheme-wise. So, I think we definitely have that down pat – just run to the ball, playing hard, it covers a lot of things up.”

With Higgins, No Higgins, it hasn't affected Chase's impact in this series as he surely licks his chops thinking about another chance at the matchup.

He's posted three consecutive Ravens games with at least 110-plus yards and seven-plus catches. Getting at least that level of production on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET, could be crucial to keep the Bengals' season alive for at least one more week.

