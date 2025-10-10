Ja'Marr Chase Injury News: Update on Bengals Star Ahead of Matchup vs Packers
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't practice on Friday and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Chase is dealing with an illness. Head coach Zac Taylor sent him home after Cincinnati's walkthrough on Friday morning.
"We’ll see how the next couple of days go," Taylor said after Friday's practice.
Chase also attended meetings on Friday prior to walkthrough. It's worth noting that he talked to the media on Thursday.
"If he can play, he can play," Taylor said.
Major Move
The Bengals desperately need Chase to help lead them out of their slump. They've scored 37 points over the past three weeks by a combined score of 113-37.
Cincinnati traded for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Tuesday. He'll start on Sunday in Green Bay.
The Bengals believe he can help jump start an offense that has plenty of weapons, including Tee Higgins and Chase.
"Everyone can see what they've done throughout their careers and the kind of players they are," Flacco said on Friday. "I think it's exciting for anybody to kind of go out and see them play. To be the guy that gets to throw to them, it's just another level."
Higgins needs Flacco as much as anyone on the roster. He has 13 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns in five games. He's on pace for career lows in catches (44), yards (537) and yards-per-reception (12.2). It's worth noting that Higgins had 42 catches in 2023, but that was in 12 games. If he plays all 17 games at his current pace, he'll finish the season with 44 receptions and 537 receiving yards.
Chase certainly knows what the trade means for him and the Bengals: Find a way to win games with Joe Burrow on injured reserve.
"I appreciate the organization is trying to make this work," Chase said Thursday. "We've got a chance. Defense is doing a good enough job for us to help us out. Our playmakers have got to make plays in space. That's what they [the front office] sees, and that's what they want us to keep doing. They're just giving us an opportunity to make more of those plays happen."
