Bengals Mock Trade Lands Impact Playmaker After Jaylen Waddle Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade their defense this offseason, even after adding Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe in free agency. They should be targeting a linebacker to bolster the middle of their defense. It's unclear if they'll target this roster hole in another free agency move, a trade, or the NFL draft, but they need to do something. They could also use depth across the rest of the defense.

Their offense, though it's high-powered, could use another weapon or two. They could use some talent at tight end, but they could also use another wide receiver—especially one that has experience returning kicks and punts.

Following the Denver Broncos trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire Jaylen Waddle, they could be looking to cut ties with one of their other wide receivers. If that's the case, the Bengals should try to swing a deal for Marvin Mims.

Here's a mock trade that would bring Mims to Cincinnati:

Why This Would Work for the Broncos

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Broncos have their top two wide receivers now with Courtland Sutton and the addition of Waddle. These two are set to anchor the Broncos offense now and for years into the future. As a result, one of their other wide receivers is expendable. It's hard to guess which one the depth wide receivers could be moved, but Mims seems to be like the perfect mix of tradable and valuable.

He should be able to net the Broncos a sixth round pick or a late round pick swap and they likely won't miss his production. With Waddle joining the roster, it's hard to imagine Mims sees more than a handful of targets in any given game. Troy Franklin is another speedster that the Bengals could target. We put together a mock trade for Franklin here.

Why This Would Work for the Bengals

Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts to scoring a touchdown as Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) and safety Geno Stone (22) look on with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. | The Enquirer/Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mims could be valuable to the Bengals, both as a speedy downfield weapon and as a returner.

The Bengals have two selections in the sixth round and two selections in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They can afford to part ways with one, maybe even two of these four draft picks to land a veteran or two.

Mims would bring a new dynamic to the offense and compliment Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins well. He would give Cincinnati's return game a boost and gives them a different style that Andrei Iosivas and Mike Gesicki don't bring on offense.

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