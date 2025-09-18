All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Makes One Thing Clear Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Justin Jefferson's Vikings

Ja'Marr Chase has big celebration plans if he finds the end zone on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27.
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made one thing clear ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings: He's going to hit the griddy if he scores a touchdown.

Yes, the dance that he and Minnesota Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson helped make famous.

"Are you allowed to griddy in Minnesota in Justin's house?" a reporter asked.

"Hell yeah," Chase said. "If he doesn't want me to, I wanna do it. If he doesn't want me to do it, then I'm going to do it. I want to piss him off."

Chase and Jefferson are the NFL's two best receivers. They were also college teammates and helped lead LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019.

The dynamic duo accomplished that feat with Joe Burrow at quarterback. With Burrow out for the foreseeable future due to a grade 3 turf toe injury, Chase will be relying on Jake Browning to get him the football.

"Pretty much everybody in the locker room is pretty confident in Jake," Chase said. "Jake's shown what he can do. He's been here for the past couple of years and done his job when he's been called on. He's won tough games for us in bad positions. He's found his way."

The Bengals are 2-0 for the first time since 2018. If they beat the Viking Sunday it would make them 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when Andy Dalton and A.J. Green led Cincinnati to an 8-0 record.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday in Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium The Vikings are 1-1 on the season.

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

