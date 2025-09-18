Ja'Marr Chase Makes One Thing Clear Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Justin Jefferson's Vikings
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made one thing clear ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings: He's going to hit the griddy if he scores a touchdown.
Yes, the dance that he and Minnesota Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson helped make famous.
"Are you allowed to griddy in Minnesota in Justin's house?" a reporter asked.
"Hell yeah," Chase said. "If he doesn't want me to, I wanna do it. If he doesn't want me to do it, then I'm going to do it. I want to piss him off."
Chase and Jefferson are the NFL's two best receivers. They were also college teammates and helped lead LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019.
The dynamic duo accomplished that feat with Joe Burrow at quarterback. With Burrow out for the foreseeable future due to a grade 3 turf toe injury, Chase will be relying on Jake Browning to get him the football.
"Pretty much everybody in the locker room is pretty confident in Jake," Chase said. "Jake's shown what he can do. He's been here for the past couple of years and done his job when he's been called on. He's won tough games for us in bad positions. He's found his way."
The Bengals are 2-0 for the first time since 2018. If they beat the Viking Sunday it would make them 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when Andy Dalton and A.J. Green led Cincinnati to an 8-0 record.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday in Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium The Vikings are 1-1 on the season.
