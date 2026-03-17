CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $25 million contract last week according to Over The Cap.

Allen should give the Bengals' pass rush a boost. The former Pro Bowler is still an effective pass rusher and can push the pocket from the defensive tackle spot. The Bengals are banking on Allen and B.J. Hill to be their primary pass rushers on the interior.

Contract Details

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen's year one cap hit is $9.75 million. He has a base salary of $2.4 million this year. If Allen performs well this season, they can keep him around for 2027. He does become an obvious cut candidate next year if he doesn't play at a reasonably high level.

Allen's cap number jumps to $15.2 million next season. The Bengals would clear $11.5 million in cap space if they release him with a $3.75 million dead cap hit. The price tag is reasonable if Allen can be a consistent disruptor on the interior of the Bengals' defensive front.

Jonathan Allen Contract Details | Courtesy of OverTheCap.com

Remaining Cap Space

Currently, the Bengals have around $22 million in space. Once you account for their upcoming 2026 NFL Draft class and other cap costs that happen during the season, Cincinnati has an estimated $8 million in room to work with.

It's worth noting the Bengals could free up more than $30 million in cap space if they restructured Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's contracts. It's a mechanism that most teams use—especially the ones that are spending big money on their quarterback.

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin left the door open when asked about a possible Burrow restructure last month.

"We look at all areas to increase our competitiveness if we have to. Cap dollars have to be counted, so if we can accomplish what we want to accomplish without pushing things into future problems, we'll do that," Tobin said. "If we need that, we'll consider that as well. Like I said, we're open to doing anything we need to do to improve our team where we're satisfied we're gonna win a championship. That's our mindset, and that's the way we're going into the offseason."

If the Bengals are going to make any other significant roster moves, then it'll likely come with a contract restructure for Burrow, although the organization has never made such a move.

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