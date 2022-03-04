Patriots' Star Cornerback J.C. Jackson Expected to Hit Free Agent Market

The 26-year-old is considered the top cornerback in free agency.

CINCINNATI — Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is expected to hit the market later this month when free agency begins according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"I am told the [franchise] tag is not expected to be applied to J.C. Jackson," Rapoport said on Friday. "One of the best ballhawks in the NFL and one of the best players at his position is expected to be available for anyone."

The Bengals have a glaring need at cornerback with Trae Waynes' release expected to happen in the coming days and Eli Apple set to become a free agent, Cincinnati needs a starter to lineup alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton.

Could Jackson make sense for them?

The Bengals have taken big swings on defensive players in each of the past two offseasons. First, they signed DJ Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal in the spring of 2020. Then, they followed that up by inking Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract last March.

Both players played a big role in Cincinnati's Super Bowl run. Would the Bengals be willing to follow that up by signing Jackson to a long-term contract?

Pro Football Focus projects him to sign a four-year, $72 million deal.

The Bengals have other holes, specifically on the offensive line, but they could also have as much as $66 million in cap space if they release Trey Hopkins and Waynes.

Jackson is a true No. 1 corner and would give Cincinnati's secondary a big boost ahead of the 2022 season. It may sound farfetched, but never say never, especially since the Patriots' star is set to hit the market later this month.

