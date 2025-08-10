Jermaine Burton Absent From Practice, Bengals Release Statement on Second-Year Receiver
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton wasn't at Sunday's practice.
The second-year receiver is dealing with an "undisclosed injury" according to the team. It was his first missed practice of training camp, but his absence is notable.
“Jermaine Burton missed practice due to an undisclosed injury. He is day-to-day," the Bengals said in a statement.
Burton was in the locker room after practice, but declined to talk to reporters.
Burton is hoping to bounce back after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He finished with four catches for 107 yards as a rookie. The Bengals took him in the third round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He was a healthy inactive for multiple games as a rookie, including a November matchup against the Raiders. He didn't play against Las Vegas after being a "no call, no show" for a Saturday walkthrough.
"We knew we were taking a risk," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said in February. "This is professional football, and you have to take accountability, and you have to be accountable to your teammates, your coaches, and the team that you're playing for, and he has to figure that out."
Burton is battling for snaps on offense behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas. It's unclear when he will return to the field, but he didn't leave Saturday's session early due to injury.
The 24-year-old impressed his teammates with his focus this offseason.
"I think he stepped up this year so far," Joe Burrow said in May. "Has taken it very seriously. Has matured, it seems like. That’s exciting to see. Based on the conversations that we have had, he’s in a good spot mentally and physically. And he’s been working hard, which is exciting to see."
Burton didn't have a catch in the Bengals' preseason opener. He's received plenty praise from the coaching staff over the past few months.
"Jermaine’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do throughout the spring. He’s got a good look in his eye," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said in June. "He’s here putting the time in. I would say that his mental errors and things that are within his control are much improved from where they were a year ago, which is a jump I would expect most second-year players to make, but it’s notable for Jermaine. I do see him putting the work in. Really, for Jermaine, it’s just going to be about maintaining consistency. Having that be able to sustain through training camp, through the preseason, when there’s a hiccup, when something doesn’t go his way, when he doesn’t have a great practice, maybe the opportunities aren’t all there that he would like. How consistent can he be? So, we’ll challenge him that way but pleased with what he’s done this spring."
