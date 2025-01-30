Duke Tobin Gives Blunt Response When Asked About Jermaine Burton: 'He's Done Nothing'
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton had a disappointing rookie season—both on and off the field.
The 23-year-old finished with just four catches for 107 yards after the Bengals picked him with the 80th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Burton was also accused of assault and was a healthy inactive after being a no-call, no-show ahead for an important Saturday walkthrough when he was set to play a big role against the Raiders.
Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin didn't pull any punches when he was asked about Burton in an interview with Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
"He's done nothing, and he's going to have to start doing something quickly," Tobin said when asked what Burton has done to earn a roster spot. "We knew we were taking a risk. We felt comfortable that we could help him through some of the challenges he's had in the past, and we're going to continue to try to help him."
The no-call, no show wasn't the only time Burton was late or absent from mandatory practices, lifts and team meetings.
"This is professional football, and you have to take accountability, and you have to be accountable to your teammates, your coaches, and the team that you're playing for, and he has to figure that out," Tobin said. "He's got to figure that out fast. He's a very talented player, and we knew that there were risks in taking him. We knew there were rewards in taking him. We know what both of those are. We're hoping for the rewards. We're giving him the resources he needs to get to those rewards, but at the end of the day, you can't want it more for somebody than they want it for themselves. And we're hoping that Jermaine figures that out."
It's safe to say Burton is on the roster bubble and the Bengals won't be banking on him moving forward. Trust is earned and he clearly has lost the trust of the front office and probably most of the coaching staff.
Check out Conway's entire Q&A with Tobin here.
