Joe Burrow Ahead of Former MVP in Latest QB Rankings: 'He's the Best Right Now'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL in completions (460), passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season.
Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts. His 2024 campaign is a big reason why he's third in ESPN's latest quarterback ranking that's based on the voting from scouts, coaches and executives.
He was ranked second last season. He received first place votes this year, but was also ranked fifth by one executive. Patrick Mahomes was first and Josh Allen was second. Burrow beat out Lamar Jackson for third.
"If we're talking about playing the quarterback position, nobody is playing it better than him," a veteran AFC scout told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Footwork, ball placement, the mental game at the line of scrimmage, feel for the pocket, eye level, finding creases to step up and throw -- he's the best right now. And he's more mobile than he gets credit for."
Burrow and the Bengals finished 9-8 after rattling off five-straight wins to end the season. Burrow has helped Cincinnati finished with a winning record in four consecutive seasons, which is a feat they've only done one other time in franchise history (2011-15).
"I get the guy has two elite wideouts, but their run game was average and the offensive line was not very good either," an AFC executive said. "On top of all that, their defense was porous and he kept them in every single game for the most part. I thought it may have been his best year, but it didn't get the same pub because of the other high-profile teams."
Burrow will get his chance to lead the Bengals back to the playoffs this season. Training camp starts on Wednesday, July 23.
Jackson was fourth in the rankings and Jayden Daniels was fifth. Check out ESPN's complete rankings here.