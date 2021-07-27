Podcast: Burrow Cleared, Injury Updates and What Hubbard's Extension Means for Bates

Be sure to listen and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Joe Burrow getting fully cleared, plus the latest injury updates on DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and more. We also talk about Sam Hubbard's extension and what it could mean for Jessie Bates.

