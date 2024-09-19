Joe Burrow Explains Short Postgame Interaction With Patrick Mahomes After Bengals' Loss to Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday in Kansas City. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes shared a quick hug in the middle of the field.
Was it too quick?
Rich Eisen asked Burrow about the interaction. The Bengals star ended any speculation with his answer.
"Well, we had talked to each other before the game," Burrow said. "After a game like that, not much to say. I got a lot of respect for him, I think he has a lot of respect for me. Sometimes you talk to guys, sometimes you don't. We had seen each other before the game so no big deal."
Mahomes and Burrow have gone up against each other five times. Burrow is 3-2 in the matchups and all five games have been decided by one possession. The matchup drew huge viewership numbers on Sunday afternoon.
Check out the postgame interaction and the clip from the Rich Eisen Show below:
