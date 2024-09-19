All Bengals

Joe Burrow Explains Short Postgame Interaction With Patrick Mahomes After Bengals' Loss to Chiefs

The Bengals fell just short of beating the Chiefs on Sunday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug at midfield after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug at midfield after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday in Kansas City. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes shared a quick hug in the middle of the field.

Was it too quick?

Rich Eisen asked Burrow about the interaction. The Bengals star ended any speculation with his answer.

"Well, we had talked to each other before the game," Burrow said. "After a game like that, not much to say. I got a lot of respect for him, I think he has a lot of respect for me. Sometimes you talk to guys, sometimes you don't. We had seen each other before the game so no big deal."

Mahomes and Burrow have gone up against each other five times. Burrow is 3-2 in the matchups and all five games have been decided by one possession. The matchup drew huge viewership numbers on Sunday afternoon.

Check out the postgame interaction and the clip from the Rich Eisen Show below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You may also like:

Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News