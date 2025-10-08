Joe Burrow Had Major Praise for New Teammate Joe Flacco Ahead of Bengals' Week 1 Matchup vs Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded for quarterback Joe Flacco on Tuesday with one goal in mind: Winning enough games to remain in the playoff picture with superstar signal-caller Joe Burrow out with a significant toe injury.
Cincinnati is 0-3 without Burrow and desperately needed to make a change with hopes of keeping their season alive. The Bengals sent a 2026 fifth round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a 2026 sixth round pick.
It's a low-risk trade that could be well worth it if Flacco helps the Bengals stay afloat without Burrow.
The Bengals are 2-3 on the season. They beat the Browns in Week 1 with Burrow, then topped the Jaguars in Week 2, despite losing their star quarterback in the second quarter.
Burrow praised Flacco ahead of the Bengals' 17-16 win over the Browns in Week 1.
"I think he throws it better than, No. 1, a lot of people give him credit for," Burrow said. "And I think he's one of the more natural throwers of the football that I've ever seen. He can spin it with the best of them. He's got one of the strongest arms of all-time. So he's going to be able to put the ball when and where he wants to put it."
Flacco had his best game of the season against the Bengals, completing 31-of-45 passes for 290 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Both of his interceptions were tipped by his intended receivers.
Drops hurt him and ultimately buoyed the Bengals past the Browns in Week 1. Now Flacco will look to give Cincinnati the boost they need to remain in playoff contention with Burrow sidelined.
The Bengals have lost their last three games by a combined score of 113-37. The bar is low, but they're betting on 40-year-old Flacco to right the sails and get them back on track starting on Sunday in Green Bay.
