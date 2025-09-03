Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' New Additions That Could Have Real Impact This Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have signed three veterans since training camp started in late July: tight end Noah Fant, guard Dalton Risner and defensive tackle Mike Pennel.
Fant has quickly developed a rapport with Joe Burrow and will be part of the Bengals' offense.
The Bengals' star quarterback certainly took notice of the late offseason additions to the roster.
"I think those three signings will help us," Burrow said on Wednesday. "That is, like you said, rare to be able to get players of that caliber this late in the process. And obviously, you'd like to be able to get them earlier so they can be integrated in the scheme, in the team. But they're all pros. We're pros, and at the end of the day, when you're out there on Sundays, you got to be able to play well and execute the play that is called, and those guys are all veterans know how to play football, and it's really been seamless so far."
Burrow on Fant Signing
The Bengals signed Noah Fant on July 31. The veteran tight end gives Burrow another reliable option and has the versatility to help in a variety of ways.
"He brings an after-the-catch element that is unique. I haven’t seen it first-person yet but I’ve seen clips and highlights and watched him over the years and I’ve got a lot of respect for him," Burrow said. "I’m going to give him opportunities to go and show what he can do. He’s still learning the ins and outs of the offense. But you can tell mentally that he’s a smart guy. He’s done everything that we’ve asked of him. When you break the huddle, he’s not asking what to do. He knows what he's doing, learning the ins and outs of each individual route and play. He’s going to be a big part of what we do."
Burrow on Dalton Risner
The Bengals signed Risner last week. There's a chance he's active on Sunday against the Browns and has taken second-team reps at guard.
He gives the Bengals another veteran lineman that they will likely lean on at some point this season.
"I haven't seen him play a lot of football yet, but the conversations that I've had with him, he's high energy," Burrow said. "He is going to be a really good locker room guy, and whatever we can get from him on the field will be a positive."
