Joe Flacco Highlights Joe Burrow's Value Since Being Traded to Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco has given the team new life and hope since joining the team 15 days ago.
Cincinnati is 1-1 since Flacco became the starter. The 40-year-old has thrown for 561 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in two starts.
The Bengals are hoping that Flacco can help the team rack up enough wins so that Joe Burrow can return this season and play meaningful football after undergoing surgery to fix his turf toe injury last month.
Burrow has lent a helping hand to Flacco throughout the process.
"Joe's been around. Mostly, he's sat in a couple little meetings, or it's been right in our little locker room area, kind of hanging out," Flacco said. "So there's been times where it's been like, 'Hey, just so you know, here's how maybe I would do that, just in case you're in that situation.' These guys are familiar with this type of communication. And then other than that, it's just been kind of shooting the breeze and just kind of catching up a little bit and getting to know each other a little bit."
How valuable is it to have Burrow in the mix, even though he's still recovering from the toe injury?
"Great. I think it's great just to have him in the building, have his presence," Flacco said. "I also think to add Jake (Browning) to that. Those guys are comfortable together, so they're able to open up a little more when they're together and around me as opposed to being, maybe, one-on-one. I think it helps to have that third guy in there to help everybody be a little more comfortable."
The Bengals play the Jets on Sunday with a chance to improve to 4-4 on the season. Burrow was on the sideline for their 33-31 win over the Steelers in Week 7. It's reasonable to think he'll be with the team again on Sunday.
