Joe Mixon not projected to finish as a top-10 fantasy running back this season

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon appears ready to take the next step in the NFL. He topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight year in 2019, despite playing behind a bad line on one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

A lot has changed for the Bengals over the past few months. They drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick. They also signed guard Xavier Su'a-Filo in free agency and have high hopes for 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams at left tackle.

Combine those moves with a second-year in Zac Taylor's system and fantasy football players are salivating about Mixon's potential in 2020.

While most are high on the fourth-year running back, ESPN projects him to be a borderline RB1 this season, finishing 12th among all backs in fantasy points:

"Mixon enters his fourth NFL season as the clear feature back in Cincinnati. The role has allowed Mixon a top-seven finish in touches, top-11 finish in yards and eight-plus touchdowns each of the past two seasons. Despite the heavy usage, a limited role as a pass-catcher has left Mixon with fantasy finishes of 10th and 13th during that span. Mixon is one of the game's better talents at the position, but the Cincinnati offensive line remains a work in progress and his target share is unlikely to see a significant boost with A.J. Green back, Tee Higgins drafted and Giovani Bernard still in the fold. Consider Mixon a borderline top-10 RB."

The key to Mixon's fantasy success is in the passing game. He's capable of having 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He has that type of talent. Can Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan maximize his potential?

At LSU, Burrow routinely threw to running back Clyde Edwards-Heliare, who the Chiefs drafted with the No. 32 pick in April. The first-year quarterback has the accuracy necessary to thrive with a pass-catching back like Mixon.

The 23-year-old ran for 1,137 yards and five touchdowns for the Bengals last season. He also had 35 receptions for another 287 yards and three receiving scores.

ESPN projects him to run for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, which is similar to what he did in 2019. They also expect him to post comparable numbers in the passing game. If Mixon has 38 receptions for 293 yards and one touchdown in 2020, then it's a disappointment.

If the Bengals' offense is going to reach its' full potential, Mixon will be used heavily in the passing game. He's never had more than 43 receptions in a season and hasn't had more than 296 yards receiving.

Mixon should easily exceed those numbers if the Bengals maximize his abilities. Clearly ESPN doesn't believe that will happen this season.