Joe Mixon is the highest-rated Bengals player in Madden 21

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Madden 21 ratings have started to leak over the past few days. 

EA Sports has released some of their ratings, including rookies and quarterbacks. 

We know that Joe Burrow is the highest-rated rookie quarterback with a 76 overall. The long-time football simulation also revealed that wide receiver Tee Higgins received a 71 rating.

What about the rest of the Bengals' roster? 

Joe Mixon is the highest-rated Bengals player in the game. He was given an 89 overall according to Madden-School.com, which makes him the seventh-highest rated running back in the game. 

Panthers star Christian McCaffrey leads the way with a perfect 99 rating for the second-straight year. Derrick Henry is second with a 93, followed by Nick Chubb (92), Ezekiel Elliott (92), Dalvin Cook (91) and Aaron Jones (90). 

Mixon is tied with Giants running back Saquon Barkley (89) and ahead of Alvin Kamara (88) and Josh Jacobs (88).

The website revealed the 10 best ratings for each NFL team. Cincinnati is one of five teams that doesn't have a player rated 90 or higher, joining the Dolphins, Giants, Jaguars and Lions.

Geno Atkins received an 88 rating, followed by A.J. Green (88), D.J. Reader (84), Tyler Boyd (83), Carlos Dunlap (82), William Jackson III (81), Carl Lawson (80), Vonn Bell (79) and Jessie Bates (79). 

Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell is the highest-rated player in the AFC North with a 95 overall. He barely beat out teammate and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who has a 94 rating. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and McCaffrey are the only four players that received a perfect rating of 99 overall.  

The rest of the Madden 21 ratings will be revealed on July 17. 

