Joe Mixon Wins Award After Dominant Performance in Vegas

The 25-year-old shined bright against the Raiders.

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon helped the Bengals snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday.

Mixon finished with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

The star running back was named the Ground Player of the Week for his standout performance.

He's ran for 759 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.

Mixon isn't the only Bengals player to win an award this week. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday morning.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook