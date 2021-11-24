Joe Mixon Wins Award After Dominant Performance in Vegas

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Joe Mixon Named NFL's Ground Player of the Week

    The 25-year-old shined bright against the Raiders.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon helped the Bengals snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday. 

    Mixon finished with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

    The star running back was named the Ground Player of the Week for his standout performance. 

    He's ran for 759 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season. 

    Mixon isn't the only Bengals player to win an award this week. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday morning

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

    Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Read More

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

    Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Mixon Wins Award After Dominant Performance in Vegas

    just now
    Auden tate
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Auden Tate, Trae Waynes, Trey Hopkins and Hakeem Adeniji

    23 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2006; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle (71) Willie Anderson celebrates a victory over the Carolina Panthers at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals beat the Panthers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons
    News

    Willie Anderson is One Step Closer to the Hall of Fame

    2 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase Steelers
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Mike Tomlin Says Teams Have Made Necessary Adjustments to Stop Ja'Marr Chase

    4 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Ja'Marr Chase Leads Way, Multiple Bengals Garnering Pro Bowl Consideration

    5 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Excellent 3rd Down Defense

    7 hours ago
    Evan McPherson
    News

    Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

    7 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: No Flex For Bengals With Key Matchup Against Steelers Looming

    8 hours ago