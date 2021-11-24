Joe Mixon Wins Award After Dominant Performance in Vegas

Joe Mixon Named NFL's Ground Player of the Week
CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon helped the Bengals snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday.
Mixon finished with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
The star running back was named the Ground Player of the Week for his standout performance.
He's ran for 759 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.
Mixon isn't the only Bengals player to win an award this week. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday morning.
