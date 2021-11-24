Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
CINCINNATI — Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance against the Raiders.
The rookie made all four of his field goal attempts, including three 50-plus yarders (54, 53, 51).
McPherson is the first kicker in Bengals' history to make three attempts from 50 or more yards in the same game. That also ties an NFL record. He accounted for 14 of the Bengals' 32 points against the Raiders.
McPherson already set a new Bengals' record with six made field goals (6-of-7) from 50 or more yards this season.
This is McPherson's second career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He also won the award in Week 1.
