Key Bengals Talent Returns to Training Camp Practice Following Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got a few players back from injury and onto the practice field following a day off Thursday. The team is going through a morning session with Geno Stone returning to practice after missing the opening sessions of the week.
Stone is dealing with a soft-tissue injury he suffered against the Eagles last week. Orlando Brown Jr. also returned to practice after a day off the field Wednesday. Meanwhile, Myles Murphy has now missed consecutive practices after limping off the field two days ago.
The Bengals are very thin at safety as long as Stone is still compromised for game action. Zac Taylor said he likely wouldn't play against the Commanders this Monday, but that was before he put in a fully-padded practice today.
"I think that's a group that we're looking to make sure we're deep enough there," Taylor said of the safety position. "So they're gonna continue to get a lot of opportunities, certainly with Geno being out. I think it's a good chance to really see where they're at in their development. They've got to contribute on special teams. They've got to prove that they can walk in there and help us on defense as well. Those are guys that these next six practices will be really good for."
As for the other notable injuries, Jermaine Burton and Mike Gesicki are still working back from their ailments and were on the rehab field Friday.
