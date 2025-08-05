Zac Taylor Reveals Exciting Detail About Joe Burrow's Offseason
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a wide smile on his face this week talking about star quarterback Joe Burrow with Up & Adams host Kay Adams.
Taylor dove into how Burrow has leveled up his game even more following a 2024 season where he led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
"I got friends in the league, and you talk, you kind of recap training camp, and I've kind of made the comment, like, 'Joe got better.' And I don't even know how that's possible," Taylor said on the show. "It's just some of the throws he's making right now, he's as good as I've seen him."
Burrow has had zero distractions or injury setbacks to interrupt his sixth NFL offseason. The 2025 MVP candidate could take that award home if he stays healthy all season.
"The anticipation, I think, is at an even higher level," Taylor explained. "And it's not even the anticipation, it's the spots on the anticipation, the types of throws, and just the voids in the field he sees, and he's always been excellent at that. I think it's really beneficial for him to get all these training camp reps that he's maybe at times missed in the past, and he feels like he's in a really good spot right now."
Burrow leads all quarterbacks in NFL history with a 68.6% career completion rate (minimum 1,500 attempts). It's half a percent higher than Miami's Tua Tagovailoa.
