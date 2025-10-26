Key Cincinnati Bengals Lineman Added to Injury Report Ahead of Matchup vs New York Jets
CINCINNATI — Bengals guard Dalton Risner was added to the injury report on Sunday morning due to an illness. He's officially questionable for their Week 8 game against the Jets.
Risner wasn't expected to start on Sunday. Rookie Dylan Fairchild got the nod after a knee injury kept him out of their Week 6 game against the Packers. Fairchild was active last week against the Steelers, but Risner still got the start.
Head coach Zac Taylor opted to turn back to the rookie now that Fairchild is healthy following his knee injury.
If Risner isn't active, then look for Lucas Patrick to serve as the backup at both guard spots and at center during Sunday's game against the Jets. Backup center Matt Lee is doubtful due to a knee injury.
Other Roster Move
The Bengals elevated Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad for Sunday's game. He brings plenty of special teams experience at linebacker.
It's unclear what it means for that room as a whole—especially with Logan Wilson dropping to third on the depth chart and officially requesting a trade.
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday when asked about his message to Wilson. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
The Bengals are starting two rookie guards (Fairchild and Jalen Rivers) and two rookie linebackers (Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter) on Sunday against the Jets.
Cincinnati is 3-4 on the season. They need a win to keep pace in the AFC North. It would also get them back to .500 on the season.
For more on the Bengals' matchup with the Jets, watch the video below and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Make sure you check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon!
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast