Key Member of Bengals' Super Bowl Team Released Just Weeks After Finding New Home
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is being released by the Dolphins according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hilton signed with Miami on July 26. By releasing him now, the Dolphins are giving the veteran an opportunity to latch on with another team with the start of the regular season just a few weeks away.
Hilton was a staple in the Bengals' nickel cornerback spot over the past four seasons. He signed with the Bengals prior to the 2021 campaign after starting his career in Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old had six interceptions and 283 tackles during his time with the Bengals.
Hilton helped the Bengals make it to back-to-back AFC Championship Games and Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the team.
Youth Movement
The Bengals decided to go young and stay young at cornerback. Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt will start this season with Hill likely manning Hilton's old role at nickel. Josh Newton and DJ Turner II will also see a ton of playing time, even though it's unclear which player (Newton or Turner) will start.
Newton appears to be the favorite, but Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden praised Turner following the conclusion of training camp.
"I think he’s a better all around player right now. He’s great on the long ball and the ball outside the red line," Golden said. "What he’s gotten better at is the intermediate routes, the back shoulder routes. Love his red zone one on ones the last time he did them. I think he’s improved in a lot of areas. That’s really a function of that room. I think you could say the same about Marco Wilson. There’s a number of guys in that room you could say have done a good job improving."
The Bengals are expected to keep six cornerbacks on their 53-man roster. Hill, Taylor-Britt, Turner and Newton are locks. Wilson and DJ Ivey appear to be the favorites for the other two spots.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast