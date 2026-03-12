Bengals Free Agent Cornerback Signs With AFC Team, Sparking Depth Need At Position

CINCINNATI — A Bengals free agent signed with the Dolphins on Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Marco Wilson inked a one-year deal to head south.

"Dolphins are signing former Bengals free-agent cornerback Marco Wilson to a one-year deal, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Wilson is from Fort Lauderdale and also now returns home," Schefter posted on X.

Wilson appeared in four games and posted three tackles on defense last season. Cincinnati is a bit thin down the cornerback depth chart, with no clear backup for Jalen Davis at slot cornerback right now.

Davis just inked a new one-year deal this offseason as Cincinnati defensive coordinator Al Golden molds the unit to his liking.

"Yeah, excited. Really excited about the nucleus we have coming back. It’s not just a fresh start," Golden said last month. "You’re not starting from ground zero. There are pieces there. A healthy Dax (Hill) at the end of last year, if you look at his last eight, nine games, when he was healthy. Really starting to transition better. His change of direction got better. His agility got better. His man coverage got better. Really excited about that. DJ (Turner II) came on for us. We talked about the linebackers. Myles Murphy really improved. So no, I’m excited. I feel like we can add pieces to it. We can add the leadership. They have to match our culture. They have to have the FBI that we need. Obviously, we need some impact guys. That would be great."

Wilson spent the two seasons in Cincinnati and is entering his sixth season.

