Logan Wilson Expected to Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the Chargers.
The 25-year-old will miss extended time according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Wilson is expected to miss an extended period of time with his shoulder injury," Fowler tweeted. "Bengals are hopeful it's only one or two games but it's probably going to be longer than that. Wilson having breakout season with 92 tackles and four interceptions."
Germaine Pratt's role will increase with Wilson out. Look for Markus Bailey and Joe Bachie to see increased snaps on defense as well.
The Bengals haven't placed Wilson on injured reserve yet, but that will likely change if they think he's going to miss three or more games.
