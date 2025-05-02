Look: Cincinnati Bengals Receive Praise for Mid-Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Fairchild will instantly compete for the starting left guard job. Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick believes it was one of the best third round selections.
"For as much was–rightfully–made of the Bengals’ defensive holes, Cincinnati also desperately needed help on the interior of its offensive line," Flick wrote. "Fairchild, a two-year starter at left guard for Georgia, projects to fill the same role on the Bengals’ line. He’s athletic and pro-ready as a run blocker and pass protector, and should give Cincinnati quality play early."
The Bengals desperately need guards that can pass protect at a high level. He was a back-to-back state champion wrestler before going to Georgia, where he started for the Bulldogs for two seasons.
Now he's in position to help protect Joe Burrow.
“Oh, it’s an honor—it’s an honor. It’s something I’m going to live and die by every single day," Fairchild said when asked about blocking for Burrow. "It’s the biggest honor of my life, and I’m just super excited to do it. I’m going to live by the sword, and die by the sword, and give it my all every single day to do so.”
The Bengals' coaching staff clearly thinks highly of Fairchild.
“Dylan is a guy we’ve had high regard for since this process started for us," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We’re excited. He’ll come in and get started right away. Again, it’s just the intangibles we’d like. The skill set fits us, fits our division, fits our scheme, so we’re really excited to have Dylan on the team.”
“The toughness and the nastiness is all over the tape," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. "And then you go meet the kid and you look him in the eye and hear him respond to questions, and you hear him talk about what’s important to him. It oozes out of him. That’s who he is. It’s central to who he is."
The Bengals are banking on Fairchild to be a day one starter. If he can help protect Burrow as a rookie, then it would give them another building block and a staple in the trenches for years to come.