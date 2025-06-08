Look: Former Bengals Star Andy Dalton Shows Off Accuracy for Savannah Bananas
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton showed off his accuracy on Saturday when the Savannah Bananas visted Carolina.
Dalton, 38, is Bryce Young's backup with the Panthers. He signed a new two-year contract with Carolina in February.
Dalton won the dodgeball contest. Watch the clip below:
Dalton spent the first nine seasons of his career in Cincinnati, helping the Bengals make the playoffs in five-straight seasons (2011-15).
The Bengals moved on from Dalton in 2020 after taking Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.
Since then, Dalton has played for the Cowboys, Bears, Saints and Panthers. He spent the past two seasons in Carolina.
Dalton is 2-2 as a starter against the Bengals. He beat them as a member of the Cowboys and Bears. The Bengals beat the Panthers in Carolina last season and they also beat the New Orleans Saints in 2022.
"Total pro. Total pro," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said prior to the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Panthers last season. "I'll always be grateful to Andy. He led us through a very difficult time, did it the right away, was always really good with me, with giving me feedback, especially as a first-year head coach and all the challenges we faced that year."
-----
