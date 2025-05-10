Look: National Analyst Has Bengals Lower Than Expected in Latest AFC North Roster Rankings
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have finished 9-8 in back-to-back seasons, missing the playoffs in each of the past two years.
Is this the year they'll get back to the postseason? Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame isn't too optimistic. He has the Bengals' roster ranked third in the AFC North behind the Ravens and Steelers.
"The Bengals are going to score a lot of points. The concern is whether every one of their opponents will as well," Verderame wrote. "Cincinnati saw a departure from its football team’s typical business practices as the Bengals extended receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to multi-year deals this offseason. Combined with reigning NFL passing leader Joe Burrow, running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki, those two should form one of the league’s best units, even with a middling offensive line.
"That said, the defense is a major concern. After ranking 25th last year, the Bengals fired longtime defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and replaced him with Al Golden. The personnel didn’t get much of an overhaul, losing slot corner Mike Hilton and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, with the main addition being rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart. If Cincinnati gets back to the playoffs, it will be because the defense does just enough and the offense is otherworldly."
Ranking the Bengals' roster behind the Steelers' roster is questionable at best. Pittsburgh has a better defensive front, but Cincinnati has the edge in a plethora of areas, including quarterback.
Baltimore should be first. They're looking to become the first team in AFC North history to win the division three-straight times. The Bengals won it in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The Ravens did the same thing in 2023 and 2024 and are the unquestioned favorites in the north heading into this season.
