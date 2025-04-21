Louis Riddick Names Two Sleepers That Cincinnati Bengals Could Target in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick named his favorite prospects and sleepers ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Two of the players Riddick mentioned could be ideal targets for the Bengals.
First, he started with UCF running back RJ Harvey.
"If you want explosive plays, this is your guy," Riddick wrote. "Harvey is lightning in a bottle at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, with 4.4 speed in the 40 and really solid vision and instincts as a runner. He has instant juice, able to go zero to full speed in the blink of an eye. His 54 rushes for 10 or more yards tied for second in the nation behind Jeanty last season. In all, he had 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. Harvey shows patience and decisiveness to exploit any creases, and he runs right through arm tackles. He can make multiple defenders miss in a phone booth. Harvey also has good hands out of the backfield, with three TD catches last season. He will compete in pass pro, too, with improving technique and toughness. Teams can use him on all three downs, and someone could get an impact rusher early in Round 3."
It's no secret that the Bengals need safety help. Andrew Mukuba could be the answer to their problems. Riddick praised the Texas product with the draft just a few days away.
"Pound for pound, play for play, Mukuba is the toughest player in this class," Riddick wrote. "He has an incredible competitive spirit. He landed one of the hardest hits that I have ever seen in college football, knocking Georgia QB Gunner Stockton's helmet off in the SEC Championship. He is a heat-seeking missile with 4.45 speed. Mukuba also has excellent man cover skills, positional versatility and range. He has the instincts to make plays in the deep middle part of the field or in half-field zone looks, as seen by his five interceptions last season. All he lacks is ideal size -- he's 5-foot-11,186 pounds -- which will come into play if his tackling technique is not sound against bigger running backs and tight ends. I'd want this guy on my team. No doubt. He could be an awesome pick at the bottom of Round 3."
Our own Mike Santagata is a big fan of Mukuba's game and how he would fit on the Bengals' defense.
Both Harvey and Mukuba are expected to be picked in rounds 3-4. The Bengals have the 81st and 119th overall picks in the third and fourth round respectively.
