Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard Sit Courtside At Marquee NBA Game During 2026 Offseason

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit the Hollywood scene this weekend. The star attended Saturday night's Lakers victory over the Nuggets with former Bengals teammate Sam Hubbard.

The two graced courtside seats at Crypto.com Arena and watched Luka Doncic hit a game-winning shot in the final moment of overtime for the win.

Burrow was also pictured with Hubbard and actor Tom Holland at a different L.A. event earlier in the day. Holland is the current actor playing Spider-Man in Marvel's live-action franchise.

The Bengals' top player continues to enter the limelight during his offseason, while playing like one of the best passers in the league during the season. He's trying to do all he can to show that during full seasons and avoid the every-other-year injury issues plaguing the start of his pro tenure.

"I don't know. I don't know if there's anything I can do. I work really hard to be great at this and put myself in a good position," Burrow said at the end of last season on what more he could change with the injury flare ups. "Whatever that looks like, I'm not sure. I'll certainly think critically about that. Maybe make some changes, maybe not. Maybe I'll decide what I'm doing is great, and things just happen. But I'll think about it."

All in all, he can just control the work ethic and leave the rest up to fate, entering Year 7 with Cincinnati.

"Yeah, we're at where we're at," Burrow said about what could've been if he hadn't missed so much time. "What's happened is what's happened. I certainly don't want to miss as much time as I have, but that's where I'm at. All I can do is evaluate the position I'm in and try to get better from there."

Check out Burrow courtside with Hubbard below:

Live look at how Joe Burrow is monitoring the Bengals’ moves in free agency👀 pic.twitter.com/DLIPZMW3lH — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) March 15, 2026

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