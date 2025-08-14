National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and Cincinnati Bengals for One Big Reason
Cincinnati — The Bengals' starting offense was the most impressive unit in their preseason opener against the Eagles.
Just ask Chris Simms.
He sang the praises of Joe Burrow and the team's starting unit, and not only did Simms touch on the elite play of Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, but he also pointed out the impressive outing from the starting offensive line while discussing the most exciting thing he witnessed from the first week of the NFL Preseason.
"This might sound like scapegoat answer, but I promise you it's not. F***ing watching Joe Burrow, and Ja'Marr Chase, and the Bengals come out in the first preseason game right? Thursday night and just go 'BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM!' he said on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. "We're playing, we're not gonna start slow this year, watch the hell out, we're on a mission, and we're ready to score 30 points a game if we gotta. We'll carry the football team. I think that's probably what got me more excited than anything, just watching that and watching them attack it, and Joe Burrow the way he looked and all that."
Simms would dive further into the Bengals' by saying: "I got faith in Al Golden the new defensive coordinator there, I do think he's good. I do think their talent is a little better than people realize, but it's not proven yet so people aren't gonna hang their hat on it yet." Simms said. ""t seems like they have the o-line settled now to where they could be able to run the ball, we saw what Chase Brown did at running back, Joe Burrow making comments after the game like 'we're gonna use him this year.' They should because he's a player, and even though it was the Eagles second team defense and all that, I saw a look in which I liked from the Bengals offensive line, they moved that second-team Eagles defensive line, they made some holes, and of course Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, like you're talking about man [referring to guest host Stugotz] that's a special crew right there and they have the potential to do special things this year."
The Bengals offense is the teams engine. If the offense stalls, then the team is going to struggle. the reason it struggled slightly at times in the past has been due to the struggles on the offensive line. So if that unit can finally solidify itself as a stable unit on the team instead of a weakness, then Burrow will have more time than he even needs to dissect defenses in the NFL even more.
