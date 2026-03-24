Former First Round Pick One of Many Bengals Playing in UFL During 2026 Season

The United Football League is coming together for another season this year and the Cincinnati Bengals have over a dozen former players represented in this league. They have at least one player represented on seven teams in the UFL.

Bengals Are Well Represented in UFL This Season

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) runs drills during warmups before the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Cincinnati Bengals At Seattle Seahawks | Sam Greene, The Northwestern via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The St. Louis Battlehawks are represented with one former Bengal, wide receiver Hakeem Butler. Butler was signed to the Bengals offseason roster during training camp in 2024, but was released ahead of the regular season.

The Orlando Storm have two former Bengals players on their roster. Cornerback Micah Abrahan was signed to the Bengals practice squad in 2024 and was kept until the offseason in 2025. Cornerback Allan George was signed by the Bengals in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and appeared in four games for the Bengals.

The Louisville Kings have former Bengals defensive lineman Travis Bell on the roster. The DC Defenders have defensive lineman Devonshaa Maxwell this year. Maxwell was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, but suffered a season-ending injury and was released in 2024.

The Dallas Renegades have two former Bengals on their roster with defensive lineman Domenique Davis and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland. Davis was with the Bengals for a few years as a practice squad player and appeared in two games. Sutherland had a few stints with the Bengals, too.

The Columbus Aviators have linebacker Noah Dawkins and punter Brad Robbins as former Bengals on the roster. Dawkins spent some time on the practice squad with the Bengals and Robbins was a former sixth round pick in 2023.

John Ross Headlines Birmingham Stallions Roster

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) goes down after making a reception in the first quarter during a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13 | Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Birmingham Stallions have the most Bengal names in the UFL this year.

Former Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe is on the Stallions roster. He played 14 games with Cincinnati a few years ago. Jackson Carman and Shaquan Loyal are also represented on the Stallions roster.

The most notorious former Bengals player in the UFL is Stallions wide receiver John Ross, who was notoriously drafted by the Bengals in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft after he lit the football world on fire with a historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine.

Ross, 30, caught 51 passes for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Bengals.

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