National Analyst Takes Shot at Cincinnati Bengals for Trey Hendrickson Situation
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson ended his holdout this week and reported for training camp.
The NFL sack leader still isn't practicing and made it clear they haven't made any progress on a new contract.
“Nothing’s really changed. Things are exactly the same," Hendrickson said on Wednesday. "There was never something where I wasn’t going to be here. Punishing the young players and not being a part of their development would be a selfish act. Being here for those guys is something I look forward to."
We posted a video of Hendrickson sharing some tips with Shemar Stewart during Thursday's practice. ESPN NFL insider Louis Riddick saw the video and chimed in on Hendrickson's contract situation and took a shot at the Bengals in the process.
"Know what would help your 1st rounder even more? If you’re best pass rusher was compensated properly and was on the field actually showing him how it’s done," Riddick tweeted. "Just a thought."
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. He's set to make $15.8 million in base salary. He's holding-in with the idea that he'll get a new deal after leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024.
It's not surprising to see Riddick be critical of the Bengals. They're hoping to start fast this season after opening each of the past three years with an 0-2 record. Certainly the front office knows how important it will be to have Hendrickson on the field Week 1 against the Browns. It sounds like they want to make sure Hendrickson has a new deal before the Bengals take the field in Cleveland on Sept. 7.
“Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well—our plans are not having to play on the current deal,” Hendrickson said. “That's something we have a common goal to get to. That's the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the brotherhood that's in here."
Joe Burrow has made it clear that he wants Hendrickson to get paid. He was also excited to see him back in the building.
"Less so at practice, more so walking around, meetings, team meeting, training, room, stuff like that," Burrow said. "He brings an intensity that is very unique, and so I think that's good for us."
