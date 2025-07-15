National Analysts Rip Joe Burrow After He Was Ranked Ahead of Lamar Jackson
CINCINNATI — Bengals star Joe Burrow is ranked third in ESPN's latest quarterback rankings. They surveyed coaches, general managers and executives.
Burrow is ranked ahead of Lamar Jackson (4th), but behind Patrick Mahomes (1st) and Josh Allen (2nd).
Multiple national analysts were surprised Burrow was ahead of Jackson.
"I beg your pardon?" Ben Solak tweeted. "Lamar is closer to being above Mahomes than he is to being below Burrow."
Solak even responded to someone that mentioned the talent on the Ravens' roster.
"The stacked roster conversation with Lamar is simply the most absurd part of this argument. Burrow throws to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins!!!! It's the best WR duo in football!!!!" Solak tweeted. "Can we all agree that having elite wide receivers might help a QBs play—and the perception of that play—a lot more relative to Patrick Ricard and Derrick Henry?"
Burrow even received votes for the top spot. Ben Baldwin clearly disagreed.
"???????" Baldwin tweeted with a screengrab of Burrow's ranking.
Burrow led the NFL in multiple passing categories last season, including completions (460), passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43).
He does have Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but Jackson has a ton of talent around him too.
In reality, Mahomes, Allen, Jackson and Burrow are the big four. Arguments could be made for any of the four to be in the top spot.
Check out Solak and Baldwin's tweets below:
