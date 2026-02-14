The Three Games That Could Make or Break the Bengals’ 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals will go into 2026 with some of the highest expectations the organization has ever had. They look to get back to the top of the AFC standings after a year in which Bengals fans had to deal with a 6-11 record, a Joe Burrow injury that sidelined the star quarterback for 10 weeks, and a defense that ranked 31st in the NFL.

The Bengals' opponents in 2026 are more than manageable. They play the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, and the Cleveland Browns twice. If the Bengals can hold serve or split their games with the tougher opponents, they should be back in the mix for a playoff spot. Here are three must-win games for Cincinnati in 2026:

(Home) Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it is not yet known which week the Bengals' home duel against the Titans will take place, it is absolutely a must-win game. The Titans will be arguably the worst-constructed roster in the NFL next season, making this game for the Bengals a must-win. Ideally, the game against the Titans will take place sandwiched between either divisional matchups or a week before the Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs, so it can serve as a “tune-up” game.

(Away) Houston Texans

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Texans represent an AFC team that will most likely be in the playoff hunt, and could be battling Cincinnati for a playoff spot down the stretch if both teams stumble here and there. Not only would a win over Houston provide a morale boost to Cincinnati, but it could mean that the Bengals hold a tiebreaker over another prominent AFC team at the end of the season.

The Bengals haven't played the Texans since the 2023 season when they lost 30-27 in Cincinnati. That was CJ Stroud's coming out party and Burrow's last full game of the season. The Bengals' home game against the Texans in 2026 could very well be a potential AFC playoff preview, as both teams will have the firepower and coaching necessary to make a run in the postseason.

(Home or Away) Baltimore Ravens

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) meet after the game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Bengals must split with Baltimore in 2026. The Ravens offer a new look team this coming season with Jesse Minter replacing John Harbaugh as head coach. The Bengals and Ravens split last year, with Cincinnati winning in Baltimore, while the Ravens beat the Bengals 24-0 in Cincinnati. The Bengals last won the AFC North in 2022 with a 12-4 record.

Baltimore is arguably Cincinnati's toughest competiition in the AFC North. The Bengals need to beat them at least once if they're going to win their first division title since 2022.