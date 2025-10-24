NFL Analyst Shares Intriguing Trade Destination for Bengals LB Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson officially requested a trade. League sources confirmed the news that was originally reported by ESPN's Ben Baby.
The Bengals veteran linebacker has spent all six seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati. Now he's hoping to land on a new team.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes the Dallas Cowboys should trade for Wilson.
It would be an intriguing fit. The Cowboys are 3-3-1 on the season. They have one of the best offenses in the NFL, but could use help on defense. Dallas is giving up 29.4 points-per-game.
Wilson has fallen out of favor in Cincinnati. He was benched in Week 6 when the Bengals turned to rookie linebacker Barrett Carter.
Cincinnati gave Carter the green dot on defense and put him alongside Demetrius Knight Jr. in the middle of the Bengals' defense. Carter has 22 tackles in his two starts, but the Bengals' defense has struggled, giving up 58 points.
Meanwhile, Wilson has 41 tackles and four passes defensed in seven games. Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million contract extension in 2023. The 29-year-old is under contract through the 2027 season.
If the Cowboys want Wilson, it shouldn't take much to land the veteran. The Bengals are clearly willing to play their rookie linebackers. Wilson is confident he can still play at a high level.
"I felt like I was [playing OK]," Wilson said earlier this month when asked about being benched . "But obviously Zac (Taylor) felt otherwise."
Josh Jacobs ran for 5.2 yards-per-carry in Week 6 with Knight Jr. and Carter at linebacker. Last week the Bengals were gashed for 127 yards by Jaylen Warren, who averaged 7.9 yards-per-carry.
Is Wilson better than what the Bengals have at linebacker currently? It would be pretty easy to make that argument. Clearly Cincinnati is confident in Knight, Carter and veteran Oren Burks. If they believe in that trio and get a reasonable offer for Wilson, a deal is certainly possible ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4.
