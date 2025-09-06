NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 Plan vs Cleveland Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday in their 2025 regular season opener.
Cincinnati is hoping to start the season 1-0 for the first time since 2021—the year they won the AFC and played in Super Bowl LVI.
So what's their plan going into the matchup with a division rival?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared an interesting update on Cincinnati's approach going into the Battle Of Ohio.
"Expect the Bengals' offense to be ultra-aggressive to start Sunday's game against the Browns," Fowler wrote. "Despite a maligned defense, (Zac) Taylor has challenged his offense to get off to faster starts so that the defense can aggressively pursue the quarterback while holding a lead. Quarterback Joe Burrow has taken to that sentiment, setting the tone with one of his best -- and healthiest -- training camps. Cincinnati also believes its defense will be better than fans and media do. The Bengals have worked on shoring up tackling issues and playing more as a unit."
The Bengals' offense should be able to put up points against anyone. Burrow has his top weapons, which allow them to play the shotgun, empty style that they leaned into during their run to back-to-back AFC Championship Games.
The big difference with the 2025 roster is how multiple they can be on offense. Burrow is more comfortable under center. If Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are double covered, the offense can lean on the other pieces they have.
Chase Brown is probably third in the pecking order, but Andrei Iosivas, Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant are all players that should have big games for Cincinnati this season.
Burrow and the Bengals scored four touchdowns on five offensive possessions in the preseason. The first-team offense was a perfect 3-for-3. Burrow played two drives with the second-string skill players.
This Bengals' offense is deep. The Browns may have stopped them in previous matchups, but Burrow should have enough answers to lead Cincinnati past Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward on Sunday. Especially if this defense can play fundamentally sound football—something they struggled with last season.
