NFL Insider Shares Surprising Update About Bengals' Plans With Star Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Could the Bengals still trade star defensive end Trey Hendrickson?
After giving the All-Pro permission to seek a trade last month, Cincinnati not only opted to keep the four-time Pro Bowler, but they're hoping to sign him to a long-term extension.
While that may still be the case, NFL insider Tony Pauline is hearing rumblings about the Bengals possibly trading Hendrickson if they can land an edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The overwhelming feeling in the league is that the Cincinnati Bengals, who own the 17th pick, will determine if there’s a run on edge rushers during the second half of round 1," Pauline wrote. "If the Bengals take an edge rusher, the floodgates are expected to open up, and at least seven, or possibly eight, will be drafted before Day 1 is through. And it may also create a situation where teams may try and trade up from the bottom of the first round to ensure they acquire a pass rusher. The teams that hold five of the final six picks in Round 1 are expected to target an edge rusher on the first or second day of the draft."
If there's a run on edge rushers, Hendrickson could be included.
"Many tell me the Bengals will do exactly that. Take an edge rusher with the 17th pick, and then trade Trey Hendrickson on draft weekend or soon after the seven rounds are completed," Pauline wrote.
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He is in the final year of his contract and set to make $16 million in base salary. He wants a long-term contract that offers security (guaranteed money) and multiple years.
If the Bengals think they've entered the point of no return with Hendrickson, maybe they consider trading him on draft night, but all indications are pointing toward Cincinnati trying to work out a deal with their star pass rusher.
It also wouldn't make any sense for the Bengals to trade Hendrickson after the draft, unless it was a player-for-player deal. The 2025 NFL Draft is essentially an artificial deadline. The Bengals will want picks in this year's draft if they do decide to move Hendrickson.