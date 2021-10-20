    • October 20, 2021
    Packers Signing Veteran Whitney Mercilus to Bolster Pass Rush

    The veteran was released by the Texans on Tuesday.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — When news broke that the Texans were releasing Whitney Mercilus, the Bengals were one of many teams that could've been a possible destination.

    The 31-year-old received plenty of interest, but he ultimately decided to take less money than he was offered from other teams to sign with the Green Bay Packers according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. 

    Mercilus has three sacks and 12 tackles in six games this year. He's had at least four sacks in all but one of his 10 seasons and that's because he only appeared in five games due to injury in 2017. 

    While it isn't clear if the Bengals made an offer to Mercilus, they did have internal discussions about signing him sources tell All Bengals. 

    Aug 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) and linebacker Jake Martin (54) celebrate a turnover in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
