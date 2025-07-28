Possible Bengals Free Agent Target Officially Cleared After Devastating Injury
CINCINNATI — Free agent guard Will Hernandez was fully cleared for football on Monday. The veteran suffered a torn left ACL in October.
Hernandez has been mentioned as a possible free agent target for the Bengals. The 29-year-old is a seven-year veteran that is known for his pass blocking.
He posted pass blocking grades of 70 or better in each of the past three seasons according to Pro Football Focus.
Hernandez has appeared in 97 games (91 starts) over the past seven years. He spent the past three seasons in Arizona after spending the first four years of his career in New York.
Realistic Target?
On paper, the Bengals are an obvious match for Hernandez. He's coming off of a serious injury, but would certainly like to start and play for a true contender.
The Bengals have questions at both guard spots. They parted ways with Alex Cappa before free agency opened, but opted not to sign a clear-cut starter. They added veteran Lucas Patrick and re-signed Cody Ford instead.
Patrick is dealing with a calf injury that he suffered last week. Ford is taking all of the starting reps at right guard.
Will the Bengals consider signing Hernandez or another veteran guard?
So far, the answer has been "no." Things could change, especially if Patrick is going to miss real time. The injury sounds minor and head coach Zac Taylor said the veteran is "day-to-day."
The Announcement
Hernandez announced that he's fully cleared for one reason: to let all 32 teams know that he's ready to return to the field.
He should have his fair share of suitors. If the Bengals are unsure about their guard room, then adding a proven player like Hernandez would make a ton of sense.
Check out his announcement below: