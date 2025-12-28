As the Bengals season draws to a close, the best thing that everyone can look for at this point is development from young players across the team, and mainly on the defense with the Bengals eliminated from the playoffs.

Rookie linebacker Barrett Carter falls in that category. Ever since being inserted in the starting lineup earlier in the season, Carter has looked like how you expect a rookie linebacker to look [maybe even worse].

So far Carter ranks 84th on Pro Football Focus out of 86 linebackers, tied with fellow rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. with 16 missed tackles across 699 snaps. While there have undoubtedly been struggles with wrapping up opposing running backs and receivers for Carter, his biggest struggles arguably come in coverage as he has allowed a passer rating of 116.7 whenever quarterbacks target him.

This alone has played a large role in the Bengals being historically bad at covering opposing tight ends this season. They have allowed an astonishing 105 receptions, 1,362 yards, and 15 touchdowns this season. They face off against Trey McBride on Sunday. The Cardinals star is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He has 109 receptions for 1,098 yards, and 10 touchdowns in 2025.

If Carter can show a flash play or two when in coverage and help contain McBride, it could bring everyone hope that the rookie has a chance to be a key building block in the future.

If he continues to struggle with little to no sign of progress though then it only makes the Bengals offseason need at linebacker that much more pressing. Carter needs to finish the season strong to have a realistic chance of being a starter next season.

