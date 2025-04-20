Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Walter Nolen Lands in Top Five of Latest Rankings
CINCINNATI — Walter Nolen met with the Bengals at the NFL Combine and also came to Cincinnati on a pre-draft visit.
The former Ole Miss star could be at or near the top of their list of targets in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the Bengals' draft board resembles ESPN analyst Jeff Legwold's, then Nolen will certainly be their pick at No. 17 if he's on the board.
Nolen is fifth in Legwold's rankings.
"A former No. 1 overall recruit, Nolen broke out with 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles in 2024 to earn All-America honors," Legwold wrote. "He was aided by Ole Miss' defensive tackle-friendly scheme, but Nolen plays with urgency and top-shelf strength. His best football is in front of him."
Legwold has Nolen ranked ahead of multiple top prospects, including Will Campbell, Mason Graham, Armand Membou, Colston Loveland, Jihaad Campbell and Jalon Walker.
If the Bengals feel the same way, then Nolen will be their top target on draft night. He fills a major need, but could also be the top player on their board when they're on the clock.
It's worth noting that we mocked Nolen to the Bengals in our first mock of the season on March 31.
There is a downside to Legwold's rankings. If he feels like Nolen is a top five talent, then all it takes is one team to feel the same way and draft him before the Bengals are on the clock.
That includes teams that are picking after Cincinnati. The NFL knows that the Bengals would love to address the trenches in the first round. If Nolen is still there in the mid-teens, a team could be tempted to move up ahead of Cincinnati to make sure they secure him.
