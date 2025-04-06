Visit Scheduled: Bengals Bringing in Defensive Playmaker Walter Nolen Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Nolen, 21, is one of the top defensive tackles in the draft. He's an explosive playmaker that should be a day one contributor in Al Golden's defense if the Bengals did take him with the 17th overall pick.
Nolen had 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season. The Cowboys brought him in for a visit on Sunday.
It's also worth noting that the Bengals met with Nolen at the 2025 NFL Combine. Last year the Bengals met with first round pick Amarius Mims at the combine, before bringing him in for a pre-draft visit. They did the same thing with Erick All, who they picked in the fourth round.
The bottom line: The Bengals appear to have serious interest in Nolen.
Nolen is 23rd on Pro Football Focus' big board. He's 28th in Daniel Jeremiah's rankings.
"Nolen is a twitchy defensive tackle who fits best in a penetrating style of defense," Jeremiah wrote. "Ole Miss slanted him quite often in its defensive scheme and he created some early wins versus the run and pass. As a pass rusher, he can really get off the ball with urgency and roll his hips to jolt blockers. He flashes a violent hump move and can redirect with ease. He needs to improve his vision and awareness, though. He wins a lot of battles but fails to win the war because of his inability to locate the ball. Against the run, he can generate negative plays for the offense by shooting gaps, but he gets caught and washed at times. Overall, Nolen is extremely talented and disruptive, but he hasn’t come close to reaching his potential. If he lands with the right scheme/coach, he could emerge as one of the better players in this draft class.
We had the Bengals taking Nolen with the No. 17 pick in our first mock draft of the year last week. Check out the entire mock draft here.