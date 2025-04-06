Ole Miss @OleMissFB All-American defensive tackle Walter Nolen visiting #Panthers Monday after #Cowboys visit, per league source, #Bengals this week. @AggieFootball transfer 14 tackles for losses, 6.5 sacks last season, 91.7 run-stop grade, first in SEC, 5th nation #NFLDraft2025 https://t.co/JYjNLR1XCg pic.twitter.com/WYROUaaSkL