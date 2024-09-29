All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Joins Elite List on Sunday Against Panthers

What a start to Chase's career.

James Rapien

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide eceiver Ja'Mar Chase is just the fifth player in NFL history to have 4,000+ receiving yards and 30+ touchdowns in his first 50 games.

The 24-year-old set the mark on Sunday against the Panthers after catching two passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. He had a 63-yard catch-and-run for a score.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders

Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33

Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots

Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?

Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start

Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again

Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape

Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News