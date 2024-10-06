All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill Suffers Knee Injury, Won't Return vs Baltimore Ravens

Brutal.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) react after the Cincinnati Bengals forced a three and out in the first quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) react after the Cincinnati Bengals forced a three and out in the first quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Dax Hill suffered a right knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens and won't return.

The former first round pick has been Cincinnati's best cover corner this season. They're already without Mike Hilton on Sunday. Now they'll be without Hill.

He walked to the locker room under his own power. Watch video of the play below:

Published
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

