Postgame Observations: Defense Struggles, Mitch Tinsley Shines Bright in Bengals' Win Over Commanders
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Commanders 31-17 on Monday night to improve to 1-1 in the preseason. Here are our postgame observations:
Burrow Leads Offense
Joe Burrow led the way, completing 9-of-14 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown. The Bengals scored on their opening possession, a nine play, 58-yard drive that ended with Chase Brown scoring from the one-yard line.
“He did a good job,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “It's good to get out here in these preseason situations, feel the rush, feel the environment, be in the huddle with his guys. We took Ja'Marr (Chase) and Tee (Higgins), Chase Brown out early. So he had to go out there and lead us to two scores.”
Burrow’s final tally on five preseason drives saw him go 18 of 24 for 185 yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 136.8. He led the second-team skill players on a touchdown drive—his third series of the game. Burrow found Charlie Jones for a touchdown to tie the game at 14.
Defense Struggles ... Again
The Bengals' first team defense struggled for a second-straight week. The Commanders were without Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz, but had no problem answer Brown's opening drive touchdown. The Commanders went 74 yards in four plays in a drive that ended with Jayden Daniels running through Jordan Battle for a touchdown.
The second drive wasn't much better. The Commanders scored a touchdown on a 3-play, 44 yard drive.
The Bengals need to find a way to shore things up before the regular season opener on Sept. 7. Cincinnati's first-team defense allowed three touchdowns and a field goal in their first four preseason drives.
Mitch Tinsley Shines
Tinsley was the difference on Monday night. His second quarter flurry put the Bengals ahead for good. He might've secured a spot on Cincinnati's 53-man roster.
Tinsley finished with five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
"That guy's been making plays all camp. Hopefully he's secured a spot for us." Burrow said on the sideline. "He's a guy that you can count on. Smart guy, knows all the positions. When you have a guy you can trust like that is very valuable"
Evan McPherson
McPherson made a 54-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. He's 2-for-2 from 50+ yards this preseason. It's worth noting that Cal Adomitis was the long snapper on the kick.
Up Next
The Bengals host the Colts at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.
