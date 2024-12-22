Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Bengals Past Browns 24-6, Slim Playoff Hopes Still Alive
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 24-6 on Sunday to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Cincinnati is 7-8 on the year. They've won three-straight games for the first time this season. They're 2-3 in the AFC North.
Here are our postgame observations:
Ring The Bell
The Bengals gave up a 66-yard run to Jerome Ford on the first play from scrimmage and it looked like the Browns were going to take a 7-0 lead on their opening possession. Vonn Bell had other plans.
Donta Foreman ran the ball from the one-yard line a few plays later and officials thought he scored a touchdown.
Bell punched the ball out on the one-yard line and recovered the fumble. It was a huge momentum swing at the beginning of the game. Not only did it keep the Browns from scoring, but it put Joe Burrow in position to go on the longest touchdown drive he's had against Cleveland.
Burrow Leads Bengals
The Bengals' offense took over at the one-yard line and Burrow did the rest. First, he drew Mohamoud Diabate into the neutral zone to move the ball from the one-yard line to the six-yard line.
That penalty helped Burrow lead Cincinnati on an 8-play, 99-yard drive that ended with an airborn two-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Burrow completed all four of his passes on the drive for 41 yards. Chase Brown ran for 56 yards on the drive.
Brown finished with 18 carries for 91 yards. He also had three catches for 18 yards.
Record-Setters
Both Ja'Marr Chase and Burrow set Bengals' records on Sunday. Chase finished with six catches for 97 yards. He has 1,510 receiving yards this season, which is the most in team history. Chase set the previous record in 2021 when he finished with 1,455 yards.
Burrow completed 23-of-30 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He has 4,229 passing yards this season. He's the first quarterback in Bengals' history to top the 4,000-yard passing mark in three separate seasons. Andy Dalton and Carson Palmer both did it twice.
Safeties Step Up
Both Geno Stone and Jordan Battle made huge plays in the fourth quarter. First, Stone pressured Dorian Thompson-Robinson into an errant throw that was an easy interception in the end zone. Battle plucked it out of the air for his first interception of the season.
The Browns were trailing 17-6 and hoping to cut it to a one possession game.
On the following possession, DJ Ivey tipped Thompson-Robinson's pass and Stone made a great catch in traffic for his fourth interception of the season.
The Bengals' defense forced three turnovers and finished with five sacks.
Cash Money Cade
Bengals kicker Cade York made a 59-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. That ties the longest kick in team history. Evan McPherson kicked a 59-yard field goal during the 2022 season.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Cincinnati must win their final two games to have a chance at making the playoffs.
