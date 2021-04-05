A Quick Message For Bengals Fans: Thank You

CINCINNATI — We are taking a short break from the Ja'Marr Chase vs. Penei Sewell debate to focus on you. Yes, you. The reader, the watcher, the content consumer, the Bengals fan.

AllBengals launched one-year ago today. We couldn't be happier with the way things have gone over the past 365 days.

When the site launched last April, our goal was to bring Cincinnati fans the best Bengals coverage out there—to be a one stop shop for all things Bengals.

While we're still striving to reach that goal, we couldn't be more grateful for the millions of people that have visited the site over the past year.

We're appreciative, but not satisfied. Our desire to bring you the best coverage possible has never been stronger.

Thanks for reading, watching and interacting over the past year. We can't wait to reveal some of our upcoming plans. We're just scratching the surface of our potential.

Thank you for being loyal and welcoming our site into your lives. The best is yet to come!

-----

-----

