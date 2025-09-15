Report: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Could Miss Remainder of 2025 Season Due to Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a left toe injury that could cost him 11 games—and maybe more.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Burrow is expected to need surgery and could miss at least three months.
"Joe Burrow is feared to have suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury that will require surgery and sideline him at least three months, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport," Pelissero tweeted. "Burrow left the stadium on crutches. He’ll get second opinions. But Cincinnati is bracing for a long-term absence."
It's awful news for Burrow and the Bengals. Dr. David Chao added insult to injury when he reacted to the report.
"Three months is very optimistic!" Chao tweeted. "Surgery means end of season. Horrible news."
Injury Details
Burrow's left foot got caught underneath him while he was being sacked by Arik Armstead in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He tried to walk it off, but ultimately had to sit down on the field and wait for trainers to come over to him. He walked to the blue medical tent under his own power. He spent roughly seven minutes in the tent before going back to the locker room.
Burrow tried to walk to the locker room under his own power, but needed assistance from trainers after making it about halfway.
He underwent a MRI during the game. Burrow left the locker room on crutches and had a walking boot on his left foot.
If Burrow needs surgery, it would be the third major surgery he's needed in six NFL seasons. He had ACL surgery in 2020 and had surgery on his wrist in 2023.
The Bengals beat the Jaguars 31-27 with Jake Browning leading the offense downfield and scoring the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds left.
With Burrow out, Browning will take over at quarterback. The Bengals play the Vikings in Minnesota next Sunday. They travel to Denver in Week 4 and will host the Lions in Week 5.
