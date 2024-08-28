All Bengals

Report: Cincinnati Adding Former Dallas Cowboys Defensive Tackle Justin Rogers to Practice Squad

Adding more help in the trenches.

Russ Heltman

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is reportedly adding Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Justin Rogers to the practice squad. ESPN's Todd Archer had the news in another move to bolster the defensive line.

The former Auburn and Kentucky player posted 77 tackles and four sacks across 46 college games. 

Former Commanders defensive end K.J. Henry is also a Bengal now after getting claimed off of waivers.

